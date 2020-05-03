Colorado restaurants hopeful for phased re-opening in mid May

Restaurants and bars were some of the first businesses forced to make changes due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, they will be some of the last businesses that are allowed to re-open their doors and expand beyond takeout and delivery.

As retail stores come to the end of the first weekend they are allowed to re-open, local restaurant owners hope customers don't forget about them.

“It’s been hard for us, you know, we’ve been closed for seven weeks now," said Robin Madera, the owner of Omelets Etc. in Colorado Springs.

Robin Madera and her husband, Juan, operate three Omelets Etc. locations in the Springs. The pair started construction on a fourth location in Falcon at the start of the year, then the COVID-19 outbreak started.

“We’re very nervous about, you know , the future holds for the restaurant business, especially small businesses like ours," said Madera. "We do have a lot of wonderful customers that support us, so we’re hopeful that that will help make a difference, because were a community-based restaurant.”

The Maderas have roughly 60 employees split between their three restaurants who are now out of work. They've completely closed and are not doing carryout or delivery.

“We haven’t gone the route of doing delivery or carry out because of the cost. You know, the cost exceeds what we would take in," said Madera.

Governor Jared Polis has said before he hopes to have a phased re-opening of bars and restaurants in mid-May. There's no firm timeline yet and he has not released any specific details about how it will work. He says it will be gradual.

"We have guidance and work that we were beginning now that we hope can go live during May, that includes a way the restaurants can open, a way the campgrounds can open," said Gov. Polis. "I would hope that if we're meeting the success indicators and the people of Colorado are wearing masks in public, if they're following their social distancing requirements, we'll be able to talk about additional measures in June.."

Governor Polis says his decision making will be based on data the state gathers on early indicators, caseload, testing and tracing, and success in keeping vulnerable populations safe.

The Maderas are prepping to re-open as soon as they can. They say they will hire staff just for frequent cleanings and sanitizing. They also plan on seating people at every other table and have their employees wear gloves and masks.

They are concerned about a possible second spike in COVID-19 cases now that other businesses are opening their doors.

"We’re really nervous by them re-opening these other businesses first," said Robin Madera. "The way that people handle it is going to make a difference on whether or not we get to open."

For now, the Maderas are staying hopeful. They hope to re-open soon and they hope that customers will come back.

"It's definitely going to be hard. We’re going to have to make it doable," said Madera. "It’s definitely not going to be what it was. We are hopeful at that time that we’re going to have an increase in our to go orders and that that might supplement for the tables that aren’t in the dining room.”