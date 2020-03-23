Colorado receives hundreds of thousands of emergency supplies -- enough for a day, officials say

State officials are shipping hundreds of thousands of emergency supplies to health care workers across Colorado.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado State Emergency Operations Center began sending out resources Monday. The supplies come from the Strategic National Stockpile, described as "the nation’s largest supply of potentially life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.”

Colorado received the following items:

- 49,200 N95 masks

- 115,000 surgical masks

- 21,420 surgical gowns

- 21,800 face shields

- 84 coveralls

The health department says these supplies will only be enough for one full day of statewide operations.

“We are relieved that we have finally received materials from the Strategic National Stockpile, but it’s not nearly enough,” said Scott Bookman, the COVID incident commander for CDPHE, in a statement Monday. “We’re going to need more supplies and are grateful to all our partners across the state who are donating supplies and stepping up to help Colorado meet the demand.”

The health department is encouraging Coloradans to help with relief efforts during this ongoing health crisis. People who wish to donate time or money should click here.

To donate supplies such as masks, citizens are encouraged to visit the Colorado Emergency Operations website by clicking here and creating an account in the state resource database. The database is how the EOC fills resource requests from state and local agencies during emergencies.

Blood donations are also desperately needed. Health officials are reassuring the public that blood banks are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe. For information on donating blood, clicking here.