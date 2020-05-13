Colorado receives doses of experimental COVID-19 treatment for about 100 patients

About 100 people trying to fight off COVID-19 in Colorado may get a helping hand from an experimental drug.

On Wednesday, the Colorado State Joint Information Center announced the Colorado State Unified Command Group (UCG) received a shipment of the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir. The patients being given the experimental treatment will be part of an investigation into the drug's ability and was sent to Colorado by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The drug will be distributed this week to eight hospital systems in Colorado.

Click here for more information on the experimental drug.

Decisions on who should receive a dose will be made by physicians and their patients based on the recommendations under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) put in place by the FDA. As required by the EUA, health care providers must carefully document the administration of remdesivir and submit a report on all medication errors and all serious adverse events.

Supplies are being distributed in proportion to the number of COVID-19 cases and persons under investigation occurring at each hospital system.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. committed to supplying approximately 607,000 vials of the experimental drug over the next six weeks to treat an estimated 78,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients under the EUA granted by the FDA.

According to a release sent out by the Colorado State Joint Information Center, preliminary results of a randomized controlled clinical trial suggested that remdesivir was associated with faster recovery for hospitalized patients. Multiple clinical trials are currently underway or in development.