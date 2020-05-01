Colorado prison inmate dies at hospital, had symptoms of COVID-19

The Colorado Department of Corrections announced on Friday an inmate from the Sterling Correctional Facility died at a hospital after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

This is the same correctional facility where more than 100 inmates tested positive for coronavirus.

The inmate who passed was an 86-year-old man, his identity was not publicly released as of Friday. His official cause of death will come from the coroner's office. The release sent out by the Department of Corrections did not mention if he had any pre-existing conditions.

"The Sterling Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since April 14, 2020," the Colorado Department of Corrections wrote in a release. "Phase III operations mean that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail."

