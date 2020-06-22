Colorado police need help identifying a child hit by a vehicle in Wheat Ridge

Police in Colorado are asking for the public's help in identifying a child who was involved in an auto-versus-pedestrian crash.

The child is pictured at the top of this article. He was last listed in "critical" condition on Monday when Wheat Ridge Police shared his photo hoping for help in tracking down his family or guardian.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday along the I-70 Frontage Road.

Police shared the following description of the juvenile:

• White or Hispanic

• Male

• 11 –13 years of age

• Brown eyes

• Green and brown hair

• Approximately 5’8” tall

• 200-250 lbs

• Wearing black sweatpants, black Nike shoes

• Painted dark green toenails

• Has the word “King” as well as hearts in black marker on his left wrist

If you are able to identify the child you are asked to call Officer Samuels at 303-235-2961 or 303-237-2220.