Colorado pharmacist suspected of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in Florissant

A Colorado pharmacist is suspected of luring a woman to his home, drugging her and then sexually assaulting her multiple times.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Brent Jeremie Stein on Tuesday. The arrest is tied to an incident that was reported on June 18. A woman told investigators she met the suspect, Brent Jeremie Stein, on a dating website. Stein reportedly claimed he could heal her medical conditions and that he was a pharmacist with Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant.

Eventually, the woman said Stein was able to lure her from Indiana to Florissant with promises to help her. While staying at Stein's home, the woman said she was given un-prescribed medication by Stein, "which resulted in her being incapacitated," according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the victim was sexually assaulted multiple times by Stein.

Although Stein was a licensed pharmacist at the time, he was not legally authorized to prescribe any medication, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office. Stein’s pharmacy license was suspended on July 2.

The sheriff's office is reporting other victims have come forward to report unwanted sexual conduct by Stein.

Any potential victims, or anyone with information that could help with this case, is asked to call Detective Bisset at 719-304-5756.

Stein is facing three charges of sexual assault. He was out on bond as of July 7.