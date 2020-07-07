Colorado pharmacist acquitted after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Florissant

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado pharmacist was acquitted of a sexual assault charge on Friday.

The pharmacist was originally suspected of luring a woman to his home, drugging her and then sexually assaulting her multiple times.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Brent Jeremie Stein in July of 2020. The arrest is tied to an incident that was reported on June 18. A woman told investigators she met the suspect, Brent Jeremie Stein, on a dating website. Stein reportedly claimed he could heal her medical conditions and that he was a pharmacist with Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant.

Eventually, the woman said Stein was able to lure her from Indiana to Florissant with promises to help her. While staying at Stein's home, the woman said she was given un-prescribed medication by Stein, "which resulted in her being incapacitated," according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Although Stein was a licensed pharmacist at the time, he was not legally authorized to prescribe any medication, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. Stein’s pharmacy license was suspended on July 2 of 2020.

Following a week-long trial, Stein was acquitted of the sexual assault charge.

“My reputation has been destroyed, so as my finances everything,” Stein said following the trial. “So I’m starting from scratch. I hope people can start looking at the truth more clearly.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.