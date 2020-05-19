Colorado one step closer to opening restaurants, proposed guidelines released Tuesday with input from stakeholders requested

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is working on providing restaurant guidelines to reopening during a pandemic and is hoping for input from stakeholders on a proposed draft.

Click here to see the draft restaurant guidelines.

If you are a stakeholder you can submit comments on the draft through May 22 by clicking here.

Once final, the guidelines will be used when it is safe to start easing COVID-19 related safety restrictions for restaurants. On May 25, the state will decide if restaurants can begin reopening and at what level. This date does not reflect when restaurants may or may not open.

Some of the proposed guidelines include:

-All dining spaces are required to stop service at 10 p.m.

-Restaurants may continue curbside pick up/delivery, including alcohol pick up/delivery.

-Employees must conduct daily temperature checks and monitor symptoms, logging results.

-If an employee is showing symptoms they have to stay home and receive information on support.

-Employees must provide guidance, systems, and encouragement on maintaining 6 foot distancing between employees to the greatest extent possible.

-Require employees to wear gloves and facial coverings during customer interactions and whenever possible during other activities.

-Customers are asked to provide contactless payment options (whenever possible)

-Customers are asked to wait outside of the restaurant and away from outside dining areas until seated in a clearly marked area separate from the food pick-up space.

-Customers are asked to maintain proper social distancing from other guests waiting to be seated.

These are only a few of the proposed guidelines put forth in the draft. Click here for more information on the proposal.

On May 11, Governor Jared Polis provided an update for when decisions would be possibly made around whether or not Colorado can begin to reopen other industries or loosen restrictions. These dates do not reflect when an industry may or may not open, only when the state will have more data to inform a decision around when they may be able to open and at what level:

·May 25 - the state will decide whether ski resorts can be open for Spring skiing. Resorts will only open if the host county wants them open.

·May 25 - the state will decide if restaurants can begin reopening and at what level.

·May 25 - the state will decide if summer residential and day camps can open in June, and if so, under what conditions.

·After June 1 - the state will decide if the Safer at Home order can be further modified to phase in other things like summer activities and public spaces like libraries. The Governor will make these decisions on a rolling basis, based on the latest data and evidence.