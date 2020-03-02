Colorado officials considering new voting methods

Nearly a million voters turned in their primary ballot before two major Democratic candidates dropped out of the race over the weekend, one reason state officials are considering alternative voting methods.

After a third place finish in the South Carolina Saturday, billionaire activist Tom Steyer dropped out Saturday. Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg also dropped out before Super Tuesday.

Coloradans have had their primary ballot for weeks, and many turned them in early. The Colorado Secretary of State is now reminding people they cannot vote twice if they already dropped off a ballot, even if they voted for a candidate who is no longer in the race.

"This is an example of why we're looking into ranked-choice voting and alternative voting methods," said Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a tweet.

If voters have not turned in their ballot, but need a new one they can still do that.

Ballots were sent out in early February. Candidates who did not officially withdraw before Jan. 3 still appeared on the ballot. That includes John Delaney, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, and Cory Booker.

Ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday, View your sample ballot here.

