Colorado officials ask parents to be on the lookout for COVID-related syndrome in kids

Health officials in Colorado are asking parents and doctors to be on the lookout for a rare illness in kids that appears to be related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced there were three potential cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in the state. The cases for the three patients in Colorado have yet to be confirmed. MIS-C is a syndrome in children that might be tied to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently alerted health care providers to be on the lookout for this illness and to report any suspected cases to state public health.

“It’s important to emphasize that this emerging inflammatory syndrome is very rare, and that it is safe to take your child to their doctor or to the hospital, if needed,” said Dr. Sam Dominguez, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Children’s Hospital. “If your child is ill, especially with prolonged fever, call a doctor to get advice. Parents and providers working together can determine if their child needs to be seen.”

Experts at Children’s Hospital Colorado describe MIS-C as having features of Kawasaki disease, a systemic inflammatory disease of children, primarily seen in kids under the age of 5.

Symptoms of Kawasaki disease include:

-Several days of high fever.

-Rash.

-Red eyes,

-Red lips or tongue.

-Red or swollen hands and feet.

-Enlarged lymph nodes in the neck.

-If left untreated, damage to the arteries that supply the heart occurs in 20-25% of cases.

In contrast to Kawasaki disease, children with MIS-C are often older, have more severe gastrointestinal complaints including abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, and have involvement of multiple organ systems. Children who meet the case definition are sometimes ill enough to require intensive care, but few have died.

The state added if your child is severely ill, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.

Click here for more information on COVID-19 and kids.