Colorado meatpacking plant closed for coronavirus testing

A major meatpacking plant in Colorado where two workers died of the coronavirus will be closed until April 24 while its owner, JBS USA, works with state and federal authorities to arrange testing for its 5,000 workers.

JBS USA says it will sanitize the plant, pay workers during the closure and adopt other measures to end the outbreak. Gov. Jared Polis says he's spoken to Vice President Mike Pence to arrange getting testing kits to the plant in Greeley.

Health authorities say at least 43 plant workers have tested positive, and that 14 of them were hospitalized.

