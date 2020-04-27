Colorado man plays the same lotto numbers for 30 years, wins 2 $1 million jackpots

The motto "if at first you don't succeed, try, try again," paid off big time for one Colorado man!

A Pueblo resident identified as "Joe B." has been playing the same numbers in the Colorado Lottery for 30 years. On March 25, he won not one, but two Powerball jackpots of $1 million!

The big jackpots in Colorado don't stop there. This past weekend two big-prize tickets were bought at a Widefield location and a Pueblo location.

Two April 25 winning Powerball tickets were sold at 7-Eleven at 5 Widefield Blvd., just south of Fontaine Boulevard in El Paso County, and the $2 million winning ticket was sold at Alta Convenience at 2801 N. Elizabeth in Pueblo.

High-tier winners of over $10,000 can claim by appointment only at a touch-free, drive-thru claims window in Pueblo. Winners can call 800-999-2959 to set an appointment to process their winnings. Players may also claim prizes by mail.