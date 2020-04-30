Colorado man dies from COVID-19 while volunteering to help in New York City

A Colorado father and grandfather made the ultimate sacrifice trying to help others hundreds of miles from his own home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday night the organization "Ambulnz" announced the passing of 66-year-old Paul Cary. Cary was part of Ambulnz’s State of New York COVID Response team who volunteered for assignment at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. 11 News sister station CBS Denver confirmed with Ambulnz Cary's passing was tied to COVID-19.

The following family statement was provided to CBS Denver by Ambulnz:

"We were devastated to learn that our father and grandfather, Paul Cary, became the latest victim to die of COVID-19. Our family grieves his loss, and knows that all his friends and family will miss him greatly.

Accepting Paul’s commitment to serving others in need, we respected his choice to volunteer to be part of Ambulnz’s response team to the COVID-19 crisis in New York City. He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end.

We have no further public statements at this time and ask the media and the public to respect our privacy during this emotional time."

Paul spent 30 years as a firefighter/paramedic in Aurora. He is survived by two sons and four grandchildren.

"Paul made the ultimate sacrifice for his country and will forever be remembered as extremely dependable and completely devoted to his work," a representative for Ambulnz wrote in a release.