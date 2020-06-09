Colorado lawmakers pass 2nd reading of police accountability bill

Sweeping new legislation could mean big changes to how Colorado law enforcement officers do their job.

State lawmakers passed a second reading Monday of a police accountability bill, which aims to transform law enforcement across the state. The bill has received bipartisan support.

The bill comes as demonstrations enter their third week nationwide, protesting the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police officers and calling for law enforcement reform.

If Senate Bill 217 becomes law, all law enforcement officers would be required to wear body cameras. If those cameras were ever turned off, that would be considered misconduct.

The bill also calls for law enforcement agencies to report use of force that results in death or serious injury to the attorney general, will prohibit chokeholds, requires an objective justification for a traffic stop, limits when they are allowed to shoot at a person running away, requires officers to intervene when seeing other officers using excessive force, and opens individual officers up for lawsuits over excessive force allegations. The sponsors of the bill say its intentions are to hold the bad actors accountable and is not aimed at the thousands of officers doing their jobs the right way. It's also aimed at changing a system that sees minorities disproportionately harmed.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

"I believe this is a necessary first step for the state of Colorado we have so much work to do around transparency and accountability in our police force," Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding told 11 News reporter Danielle Kreutter.

Spaulding is a professor of ethnic studies and is also running for a U.S. Senate seat. She told Kreutter she supports the bill, including proposed consequences for officers who use excessive force.

"There's no glitch or there's no way that people can say, 'Oh, at this moment is was not working,'" she said of the bill's requirement that body cameras remain on. "... Having that unedited video is so important in building trust between community and law enforcement."

Of the bill's requirement that if an officer is convicted pr pleads guilty to inappropriate use of force or for failing to intervene when another officer uses inappropriate force, they can't be hired elsewhere, Spaulding said she whole-heartedly agreed.

"If people continue to give this narrative that 'there are just a few bad apples' then those bad apples should not be able to go and spoil the whole bunch at another law enforcement agency."

Kreutter reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department for their reaction but was told the department does not want to comment on the bill.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told Kreutter they'll comment on the bill Tuesday. This article will be updated with their statement when it is released.

11 News did obtain an internal email sent by El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder to his department last week, which says in part, "I support the intent of SB20-217, but I find this legislation over-reactive to our present circumstances...I do not believe it to be necessary to severely restrict and penalize every single law enforcement officer in this state for the actions of very few."