Colorado health exchange offers enrollment for uninsured

Colorado's state health insurance market is offering a two-week enrollment period for individuals who don't have insurance in a move to help residents affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The sign-up period at Connect for Health Colorado starts Friday and runs through April 3. Individual policy coverage bought on the exchange begins April 1. And for the rest of the year, residents who lose their jobs and their employer-based coverage will have a 60-day window to enroll in an individual health insurance plan on the exchange.

Click here for more information.