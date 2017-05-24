Colorado governor responds to President’s budget proposal
A $4.1 trillion spending plan has been sent to Congress by President Donald Trump.
President Trump's plan proposes the elimination of the deficit in a decade while protecting Social Security and Medicare. To achieve balance, Trump is seeking sharp cuts in a variety of programs for the poor from Medicaid to food stamps and disability payments.
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper released the following statement in regards to President Trump's proposed budget:
House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump's budget proposal for the coming fiscal year prioritizes "American taxpayers over Washington bureaucrats" while strengthening the military.
Trump’s $4.1 trillion spending plan proposes to eliminate the deficit in a decade while protecting Social Security and Medicare. Ryan says “we can finally turn the page on the Obama era of bloated budgets that never balance.”
__________________________
Click here to read the Fiscal Year 2018 budget that was passed. This article was updated on Aug. 16, 2021 by request from a viewer.