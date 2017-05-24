Colorado governor responds to President’s budget proposal

A $4.1 trillion spending plan has been sent to Congress by President Donald Trump.

President Trump's plan proposes the elimination of the deficit in a decade while protecting Social Security and Medicare. To achieve balance, Trump is seeking sharp cuts in a variety of programs for the poor from Medicaid to food stamps and disability payments.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper released the following statement in regards to President Trump's proposed budget:

"President Trump’s budget proposal is devastating. We have worked hard to create an environment that supports what is now the top economy in the country and makes Colorado a great place to live. The impact of cuts to Medicaid, Social Security and other programs - for the purpose of funding massive tax breaks for the wealthy - is out of step with Colorado’s values. It threatens our hard-earned progress, pushes costs back to the state, and transfers additional burden to those who can least afford it. It really is Robin Hood in reverse - stealing from the poor (and the middle class) to give to the rich."

House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump's budget proposal for the coming fiscal year prioritizes "American taxpayers over Washington bureaucrats" while strengthening the military.

Trump’s $4.1 trillion spending plan proposes to eliminate the deficit in a decade while protecting Social Security and Medicare. Ryan says “we can finally turn the page on the Obama era of bloated budgets that never balance.”

__________________________

Click here to read the Fiscal Year 2018 budget that was passed. This article was updated on Aug. 16, 2021 by request from a viewer.