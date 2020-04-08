Colorado girl who inspired Charlotte's Web marijuana oil dies

In this Feb. 7, 2014 photo, Matt Figi hugs and tickles his once severely-ill 7-year-old daughter Charlotte, as they wander around inside a greenhouse for a special strain of medical marijuana known as Charlotte's Web, which was named after the girl early in her treatment, in a remote spot in the mountains west of Colorado Springs, Colo. A few years ago, Charlotte's doctors were out of ideas to help her. Suffering from a rare disorder known as Dravet’s syndrome, Charlotte had as many as 300 grand mal seizures a week, was confined to a wheelchair, went into repeated cardiac arrest and could barely speak. Now Charlotte is largely seizure-free, able to walk, talk and feed herself, with her parents attributing her dramatic improvement to this strain of medical cannabis. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families to the state has died.

Charlotte Figi died Tuesday at the age of 13. Her mother says she died after being hospitalized and treated as a likely coronavirus patient. Paige Figi said her daughter suffered a seizure Tuesday that resulted in cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

She tested negative for the coronavirus on her first hospital stay but was still treated as a likely COVID-19 case when she returned after the seizure because her whole family had been sick for a month with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

 