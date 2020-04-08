Colorado girl who inspired Charlotte's Web marijuana oil dies

A Colorado girl with a rare form of epilepsy whose recovery inspired the name of a medical marijuana oil that drew families to the state has died.

Charlotte Figi died Tuesday at the age of 13. Her mother says she died after being hospitalized and treated as a likely coronavirus patient. Paige Figi said her daughter suffered a seizure Tuesday that resulted in cardiac arrest and respiratory failure.

She tested negative for the coronavirus on her first hospital stay but was still treated as a likely COVID-19 case when she returned after the seizure because her whole family had been sick for a month with suspected coronavirus symptoms.