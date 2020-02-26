Colorado girl calls 911 for 'injured' stuffed animal, officer has perfect response

A Colorado police officer had the perfect reaction when responding to a 911 call about an injured stuffed animal!

Photo courtesy Fort Collins Police.

Fort Collins Police shared audio from the incident on Wednesday, you can listen to it at the top of this article.

According to the six-year-old girl's mom, the child was using a phone to play games. The phone was old and didn't have a service tied to it, but as the family found out, emergency 911 calls can still be made!

Police say the girl called 911 and hung up without talking to dispatchers. Police went to the home and the police officer handled the situation like a pro.

OFFICER DANE: What's going on?

GRANDMA: What she was saying what was hurt and needed a doctor..

MOMWas a stuffed animal!

OFFICER DANE: Oh no! What happened to bunny?

Officer Dane offered up getting a band-aid for "bunny" and used the 911 call as a teaching moment!

Fort Collins Police provided the following 911 tips on Facebook:

-If you have an old device that your kids use for games or videos, make sure to put it in airplane mode to avoid accidental 911 calls. If they need wifi to access content, know that emergency calls can still be made.

-Talk to your family about when and how to call for help if it's truly needed.

-If someone does accidentally call 911, don't just hang up - stay on the line and let the Dispatcher know. We take every call seriously, including hangups, so please help us out and let us know if you call by mistake.

Only call 911 if you or another person is in immediate danger!