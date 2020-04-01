SHARE IF YOU CARE: Colorado food pantry hopes to help feed 400 families on Thursday in Fremont County

Many people across the State of Colorado who were living paycheck to paycheck are now living with no income as they play the waiting game for relief money tied to the coronavirus.

A Colorado food pantry is hoping to help about 400 families from Fremont County in need of a basic necessity. The Pantry of Fremont is holding a drive-thru food giveaway with about 4,500 pounds of supplies on Thursday.

WHEN: April 2, 2-5 p.m. (or until they run out of food).

WHERE: 245 South Reynolds Ave., Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church in Canon City.

FOR WHO: Anyone living in Fremont County who needs food.

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS: You can only receive the food if you have a vehicle. The food pantry wants to follow state-issued social distancing guidelines. You can not walk up or ride up on a bike.

More information below: