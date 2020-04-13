Colorado fire chiefs calling for 6-month burn ban

Colorado fire chiefs are urging the governor to implement a six-month fire ban to reduce the risk of wildfires during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We already have 'all hands on deck' as we respond to normal fires, accidents, emergency medical calls and other emergencies and now the additional challenges of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," read a letter from several fire agencies to the governor obtained by our news partners at The Gazette.

The Gazette reports agricultural burns would still be permitted in a case by case basis under the proposed ban.

Just a couple days after sending the letter, a large grass fire broke out in Otero and Bent counties requiring a large response from multiple firefighting departments. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The chiefs also called on Gov. Polis to issue an executive order to prioritize firefighters getting protective gear such as N95 masks, gowns and goggles. They also requested rapid testing -- with results back in under 24 hours -- for firefighters, law enforcement, dispatchers and EMTs showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Gazette reached out to the governor's office Friday for comment but said as of Sunday they had not heard back.