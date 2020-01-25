Colorado fertility doctor responds after being sued for using own sperm

A Colorado fertility doctor being sued for allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate several women says the women don't have a legal complaint because they requested artificial insemination from an anonymous donor and that's what they received.

The attorney for the families suing Dr. Paul Jones said the anonymity should benefit both sides, including the sperm donor. As many as six families have filed a lawsuit alleging negligence and fraud against Jones for using his own sperm in several successful artificial insemination procedures from 1975 to 1989.

The families discovered Jones was the biological father through DNA testing.