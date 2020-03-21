Colorado couple stuck on cruise because of coronavirus panic

One Colorado couple says coronavirus is forcing them to stay stuck on a cruise, even though no one on board is sick.

Lisa and Mark Peters set off from Australia on a 21-day cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel back on February 28th. They were supposed to be back on Friday, but now, it seems like there is no end in sight.

"We are stuck at sea and keep getting tuned away," Lisa Peters.

The couple has been on over 40 cruises, but never one like this.

"It's a double-edged sword. Of course we want to be able to be home...but getting there safely, that is the nerve-wracking part."

The world was in a different state when the left a few weeks ago. But now as coronavirus spreads, many countries and states are turning the ship away as they try to dock.

"That's the biggest frustration, the lack of information," Lisa Peters explained. "Part of me wonders, is the ship just telling us that we re stopping at these places because they are hoping that is what is going to happen?"

The ship has stopped several times for food and gas, but the longer the over 2,000 people sit on the ship, the less food there is. On top of that, a propeller broke recently on the ship, to add to the frustration.

"I went out to the back of the ship because you can overlook the back, and sure enough as you are facing out the back of the ship on the side, that propeller is not there pushing the water out. so now we are running on one," she said.

Passengers feel left in the dark, unsure of where and when they will be able to set foot on land. Right now they are trying to remain positive, as they fear the unknown on both land and sea.

"We want to make sure that everybody stays safe in Colorado and we are safe," Mark Peters said. "We are thinking about getting back home and getting back to normality, but it looks like we are walking into a new reality."

11 News reached out to Norwegian Cruise line for comment, we are waiting to hear back.