Colorado couple suspected of murder in child abuse case

A man and woman are facing charges, including first-degree murder, for the death of a child.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Ryan and Tara Sabin Tuesday night. The sheriff's office added the coupled turned themselves into the El Paso County Jail. The arrest is tied to the death of a juvenile on March 11 following a months-long investigation.

Additional details on the age of the child, manner of the child's death, and any other information pertaining to the case were not immediately released by authorities.

The pair both face charges including first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like the thank the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the El Paso County Coroner’s office for their assistance in this case," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

11 News will be requesting the arrest papers by authorities and we hope to update this article as more information becomes available.

