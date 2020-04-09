Colorado county orders non-residents to leave, Texas attorney general says that is unconstitutional

A Colorado county is ordering non-residents to leave and the attorney general for Texas is fighting back.

The latest amendment to Gunnison County's public health order tied to COVID-19 reads in part, "These amendments also prohibit all non-residents, including non-resident homeowners, from remaining in Gunnison County during the duration of this Order. The Public Health Director finds that non-residents, visitors and non-resident homeowners from lower altitudes are at a greater risk for complications from COVID-19 infection than residents, who are acclimatized to the high altitude environment of Gunnison County. The Public Health Director also finds that non-residents, regardless of whether they own a residence in Gunnison County, are imposing unnecessary burdens on health care, public services, first responders, food supplies and other essential services." Click here to read the full public health order.

On Thursday, the attorney general for Texas wrote a letter to officials with the Gunnison County Department of Health and Human Services stating the order is unconstitutional.

“While I applaud several measures Gunnison County has taken to ensure the health and safety of its citizens, the banishment of nonresident Texas homeowners is entirely unconstitutional and unacceptable,” said Attorney General Paxton. “To unlawfully prevent Texans from inhabiting or enjoying property that they own, regardless of its location within the U.S., is a blatant violation of our Constitution.”

Click here to read the full letter.

Gunnison County has one of the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita.