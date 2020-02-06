Colorado considers student athlete compensation bill

Colorado lawmakers have advanced a bill to allow college student athletes to profit from their names and images. The bill also gives the NCAA or Congress time to issue guidance beforehand.

Colorado's Senate Education Committee heard testimony Thursday on the bipartisan legislation. The bill would allow college athletes to be compensated without surrendering their scholarships.

Athletes could hire attorneys or agents to negotiate with outside parties on their behalf. If passed, Colorado’s act would go into effect in 2023. That presumably would allow the NCAA and Congress to develop national standards on student athlete compensation.

