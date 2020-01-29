Colorado city settles police shooting lawsuit for nearly $9M

A Colorado city has agreed to pay nearly $9 million to settle claims from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead and another paralyzed.

Colorado Public Radio reports Serina Minella will receive $8.25 million, while the family of Jeremy Patscheck will be paid $500,000 by the city of Northglenn and its insurer.

Authorities say Northglenn officers shot and killed Patscheck and left Minella paralyzed. Neither of them were armed when officers confronted them in a car in December 2017. Authorities say Patscheck bumped a police cruiser and Northglenn officers feared for their safety and opened fire.