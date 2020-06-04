Colorado businesses are allowed to deny service to people not wearing masks according to new order

Gov. Jared Polis took another step in strongly encouraging the public to wear masks, standing behind business owners who want to require their customers to wear masks.

Gov. Polis also signed Executive Order D 2020 092, amending and extending prior Executive Orders concerning non-medical face coverings, to provide discretion to employers and operators of places of public accommodation to deny admittance or service and require the removal of any individual who fails to wear a medical or non-medical face covering. This Executive Order takes effect on Thursday. In short, business owners are able to deny service to someone who is not wearing a cloth mask.

The executive order expires in 30 days, unless extended.