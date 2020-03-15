Colorado-based dairysays no delivery service interuption expected during outbreak

With milk a food staple for many families, Longmont-based company Royal Crest Dairy says it wants to assure customers service will not be interrupted during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company released a statement Sunday, which can be read in full below. Though based out of northen Colorado, the company delivers along the Front Range.

"Royal Crest Dairy has advised its Front Range customers and the communities they serve that they do not expect any interruption in their home delivery service during this pandemic. It is important for the public to know Royal Crest will continue to have reliable, safe weekly delivery of dairy and other food products for consumers. We recognize the President’s Declaration of Emergency and the Governor of Colorado are calling for “social distancing” as one significant tool to control the spread of the virus. Royal Crest drivers deliver each week to a milk box and have no expectation they will need to interact with customers. In addition, Royal Crest milk is processed and produced in our Longmont plant and readily available to homes within hours of processing and no shortages are anticipated.

Royal Crest has seen an increased interest in its milk home delivery during this crisis and is prepared to swiftly process applications so a family can begin service to meet their nutritional needs. New customers are not required to sign up for any specific length of service. Information to sign-up is available by calling 303-777-3055 or online at royalcrestdairy.com.

Royal Crest Dairy is a family-owned, local dairy that has been providing milk to families for 93 years. The service areas range from Ft. Collins to north and Pueblo to the south."