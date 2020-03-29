Colorado-based MOPS finding new ways for moms to stay connected during COVID-19

In this age of social distancing, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) is finding new ways to keep mothers connected.

Typically, the Denver-based non-profit holds meetings for moms all over the world. In normal times, the organization says 4,000 groups worldwide -- about 150,000 women! -- meet every other week.

The era of COVID-19 is anything but normal, and these in-person meetings have been called off indefinitely. But MOPS says that doesn't mean moms can't still meet virtually!

The organization is providing a number of free online resources to help moms stay connected during the pandemic. This includes:

- Free virtual meetings on Facebook, beginning every Tuesday in April. That Facebook page can be found here.

- Free access to MOPS curriculum videos on Facebook

- MOPS is regularly updating its blog to give fellow moms ideas on how to weather this time of staying at home, both for their kids and for themselves.

MOPS is also encouraging moms to take advantage of things like Zoom and Facebook live. Both offer ways for MOPS groups to continue meeting and kids to continue having playdates!

For more information on MOPS or to join, click here.