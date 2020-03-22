Colorado attorney general calls for a temporary stop to eviction proceedings

The Colorado attorney general has called for a statewide pause on eviction proceedings during the ongoing health crisis gripping the country, saying not doing so would only "exacerbate the public health and economic crisis."

Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"In this emergency, evicting any Coloradan from their home would exacerbate the public health and economic crisis we are fighting together. I applaud Governor Polis in leading state agencies and local governments in an effort to stop evictions during this crisis.

"I commend the many state courts that have already suspended or postponed eviction proceedings and are not accepting new eviction applications during this crisis. I also applaud the chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court for granting local judges the authority to make that determination.

“So far, courts in Denver, Mesa County, Weld County, and Boulder County, among others, have taken this important step. I urge all Colorado courts to join in recognizing the urgent need to pause all eviction orders during this emergency. Nobody should be without their home as we all grapple with this crisis.”

