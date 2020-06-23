Colorado announces results of water sampling project for PFAS levels

Hundreds of drinking water systems were tested in Colorado as part of the 2020 PFAS sampling project.

The results were released publicly on Tuesday. Click here to view the dashboard.

There were no drinking water systems or fire station districts in the State of Colorado with PFAS levels above the EPA's health advisory.

The sampling also included 152 groundwater sources and 71 surface water sources like rivers and streams. This project covered about half of the drinking water systems in the state serving about 75 percent of the population, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

WHAT ARE PFAS

PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1950s. They have been used in non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing, stain resistant fabrics and carpets, some cosmetics, some firefighting foams, and products that resist grease, water, and oil.

“The current results show that no drinking water tested above the EPA health advisory for two chemicals,” said Kristy Richardson, state toxicologist at the Department of Public Health and Environment. “At the same time, we know science is evolving, and we are committed to using

the most current and best available information to provide health-based guidance on exposure to the chemicals. As new studies become available, our understanding of health effects in humans -- and our recommendations -- will continue to be refined.”

Key findings:

-Four entities that tested source water had sample results that exceeded the EPA health advisory. Three of the four entities already tested for the chemicals in previous years and have notified the public of those results-- Stratmoor Hills Water and Sanitation District and Security Water and Sanitation District located in El Paso County and Sugarloaf fire district located in Boulder County. The entities are either not using that source water or treating the water to remove the chemicals before using it as drinking water. The additional entity is Fourmile Fire District.

-Fourmile Fire District, located in Teller County, had not previously tested for the chemicals and found high levels in a well at one of their stations, but the state was informed the firefighters do not drink this well water. The fire district, local public health agency, and state are examining the geographical area to see if any residents living nearby may be impacted. Residents that live near the Four Mile station will be notified of the results and what steps they can take if they are concerned.

