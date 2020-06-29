Colorado Supreme Court upholds gun magazine limit

The Colorado Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on large capacity gun magazines.

The court ruled Monday that limiting magazines to 15 rounds doesn't violate people’s right to defend themselves under the state constitution. The law was passed in 2013 after the Aurora theater shooting in an effort to limit the number of deaths in mass shootings.

Opponents said they feared the limit effectively banned a large majority of magazines that can be converted to hold more ammunition. However, the court said the law only applied to magazines designed to be readily expanded and therefore was reasonable.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)