Colorado State Patrol says driver tried to race and was busted for going 92 in a 50

A Colorado driver was slapped with a summons on Friday after State Patrol says he tried to get someone to race him.

The driver was clocked going 92 in a 50 mph zone, apparently racing himself. State Patrol didn't elaborate on where the attempted race happened, but 11 News reached out to see if they could share those details. It was posted by the Colorado Springs division of Colorado State Patrol on Twitter.

"Driver was attempting to get the car next to him to race," Colorado State Patrol wrote on Twitter. "Thankfully the other driver did not take the bait. And thankfully we had a trooper there to witness the entire event. Please drive responsible, other peoples lives depend on it."

According to the citation, the driver is facing a summons for going 42 over and reckless driving.

