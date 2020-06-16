Colorado State Fair still happening with new guidelines

The Colorado State Fair is still happening on the original scheduled 2020 dates, with new guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Tuesday, the State Fair announced it will still happen August 28- September 7, with modified activities.

The Colorado State Fair Board of Authority determined a number of activities will move forward this summer, with modifications. Activities being considered include the Junior Livestock Show and Sale, FFA Heifer Wrangle, Catch-a-Calf, 4-H Horse Show, 4-H Dog Show, 4-H Rocketry, 4-H Static Exhibits, as well as limited food and vendor booths, a limited carnival presence and virtual competitive exhibits.

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to give more guidelines for outdoor events Thursday. The State Fair said they will know more information and details about the activities after his announcement.

More than 466,000 people attended last year’s event. The fairgrounds have been operating as a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for Pueblo County since mid-April.