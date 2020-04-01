Colorado Springs to open shelter for homeless coronavirus patients

As coronavirus spreads, the City of Colorado Springs is working to flatten that curve, including to people affected by homelessness.

There's a slight delay, but a new shelter is about to open at the City Auditorium. It's for those who have coronavirus, or have symptoms.

It was supposed to be open on Wednesday at 4 p.m. but the City told 11 News that there are some complications with staffing and insurance. It should open soon.

The shelter will consist of 70 beds, and it can hold as many as 100. The City says they want help as many people as they can.

Colorado Springs partnered with the Rescue Mission and other other organizations to help those who are homeless, and also reduce deaths.

Although it's not a medical facility, there will be daily rounds to check on people's symptoms. The shelter will serve people who show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, but do not need hospitalization.

The City says it's important to protect some of the most vulnerable.

"It will not only prevent these individuals from spreading disease, but will give these individuals the opportunity to receive comfort care that others are able to achieve through home-care," Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director said. "Under limited options with our community is able to do under these conditions is remarkable."

The City says it will follow all CDC guidelines when it comes to caring for the people there, and the workers. We should learn more Thursday about when it will be open.