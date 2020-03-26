Colorado Springs senior couple battle dementia through song

It's a bit scary outside for everyone right now, with a stay at home order issued for the entire state. The spread of COVID-19 has affected everyone in some way or another, but it hasn't gotten to Carolyn and Keith Franzen's spirits.

Keith made a video of himself, singing "What A Wonderful World" to his wife Carolyn, who has been struggling with dementia for the last five years.

“I thought, well it is the perfect time with the self-quarantine stuff, the world in its situation and there is a lot of people in our age who are doing the same thing," Keith explained.

In the video, you can watch Keith squeeze Carolyn's hand as he carries the tune along.

Eventually, Carolyn is seen mouthing the words "I love you" along with the song, remembering the words and singing along.

“That was the moment," Keith said. "It is what we live for."

Keith told 11 News he hopes his video can help inspire people, and help them remember that the world is not all bad, no matter how it may feel right now.

"We still have this goodness of people."