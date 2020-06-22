Colorado Springs residents could see plastic bag fees on November ballot

Colorado Springs City Council could ask voters in November to approve a 10-cent fee on single-use plastic bags aimed at combating pollution.

Councilwoman Yolanda Avila pitched the idea Monday and received a hesitant response from five council members interested in studying the issue to decide later whether to put a question on the ballot. Four council members said they were opposed to the idea based on philosophical reasons, concerns about an already crowded November ballot, and worries about burdening businesses further after challenges posed by the coronavirus.

The bag fee could help combat litter across the city and encourage residents to rely on reusable bags and reduce the overall consumption of single-use plastic bags, Avila said.

The council plans to hear from retailers and the public before deciding whether to place a bag fee question on the ballot.