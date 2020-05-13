Colorado Springs man wins a more than 2-month battle with COVID-19

One of the first members to test positive for COVID-19 at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center is back home Wednesday night.

Thomas Goings left the hospital on 5/13/20 after overcoming a 2-month battle with COVID-19.

Thomas Goings is a director at the Bridge Club and was part of the games in early February when an outbreak, connected to deaths, occurred. It's been more than two months since Goings has seen the outside of a hospital.

"From now on I plan on wearing a mask wherever I go," Goings said.

After eight weeks in a hospital room, 16 days on a ventilator and weeks of rehab from COVID-19, Goings won the battle. He was wheeled out to a car wearing a Superman shirt, because this 76-year-old is nothing short of a hero.

"We had one doctor say there was a 90 percent chance he wouldn't come out of this," Goings daughter Deana Pinckert explained. "To me, that was just not okay. That's not going to happen that's not going to be my dad."

Goings beat the odds to overcome a virus that has taken too many. In his daughter's words, it was a lot of faith, a lot of praying and a lot of home.

"I'm not religious, but I've got to say this is a miracle," Pinckert said.

Goings and his family say the Penrose St. Francis team was exceptional throughout the whole process.