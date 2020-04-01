Colorado Springs police reportedly chase down possible kidnapping suspect and save victim

Colorado Springs police were able to rescue the victim of a possible kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started at about 11:28 in the morning when officers received a call about a domestic violence situation. A few hours later, while trying to locate both the victim and suspect, officers found the suspect vehicle and a chase started.

A Lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News officers had to use one of their vehicles to perform a "tactical vehicle intervention," meaning policed used one of their cars against the suspect vehicle to put a stop to the chase. The execution was a success at about 2 p.m. and no officers were injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was rescued at Flintridge and N. Academy.

Last time this article was updated the suspect was not publicly identified. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.