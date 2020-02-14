Colorado Springs police officer attacked and dragged by suspect's car walks away with minor injuries

Police are reporting a Colorado Springs officer was attacked Friday night and dragged by the suspect's vehicle. The officer was able to walk away from the incident with minor injuries and even returned to work that night.

The incident started at about 6:45 p.m. when officers received a call about a woman acting erratically at the 7-Eleven at 1900 W. Uintah Street. Officers made contact the suspect, Sarah Lightfoot.

In their crime blotter, police wrote the suspect refused orders given by the officer. A struggle occurred and the woman assaulted the officer and "partially" dragged the officer while the suspect was reversing her vehicle. The suspect crashed into an officer's vehicle causing minor damage.

While fighting with the suspect, two civilians jumped in to help. The officer was able to get Lightfoot in handcuffs.

Police later learned the vehicle Lightfoot was driving was stolen.

