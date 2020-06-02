Colorado Springs police issue statement following use of force arrest during protest

Multiple viewers shared a video with 11 News that showed Colorado Springs police officers using force to arrest a protester. 11 News is not able to share the video as we do not have the rights at this time and have reached out to the owner.

The video was posted by Shawn Russ to social media on Tuesday and can be viewed by clicking here. It was tied to the protests in downtown Colorado Springs Monday night into Tuesday morning over the in-custody death of Geroge Floyd.

The following statement was sent out by Colorado Springs Police as a statement from the chief tied to the arrest:

"“I am aware of the video circulating around social media of our officers using force to effect an arrest during the recent protest. This incident will be reviewed to determine if any laws or department policies were broken.

Preliminary, the video appears to show officers attempting to take a suspect into custody after protestors were given a lawful order to disperse. The suspect seems to be resisting, which is when officers use force to gain compliance and take him into custody.

This video shows a small snapshot of that arrest. The full review will reveal all the events that occurred leading up to this incident, during this incident, and what happened after the video stops. Once that is complete, if the officers have been found to have violated our policies or the law, the appropriate action will be taken.

While protests in Colorado Springs have been overwhelmingly peaceful, we have seen violent and unlawful acts take place, especially during the night. We stand in solidarity with our community and we will continue to protect our community’s right to protest, but when a crime occurs we have to take action to ensure an escalation of violence does not continue.”"