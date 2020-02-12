Colorado Springs police investigate deadly shooting on Fillmore near I-25

The Colorado Springs Police Department said officers were investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were called to a strip mall near West Fillmore and Tremont streets, directly east of the interstate, just before midnight Wednesday.

Officers said they found a man shot and killed in that area.

Our crew on scene reported that the entire strip mall parking lot was blocked off with police tape.

Officers on scene told 11 News they expected to be out investigating until at least daylight because it would be easier to see the scene when the sun comes up.

Police did not have any information about a potential suspect or suspects. Anyone who knows something about the deadly shooting should call police at 444-7000.