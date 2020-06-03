Colorado Springs police chief apologizes for not reacting sooner to protests

The Colorado Springs chief of police is apologizing for not reacting sooner to the protests erupting in the city.

Since the demonstrations first started Saturday, protesters have been asking to talk to the chief face to face.

Several officers have made themselves visible, including four officers who knelt with protesters Monday and several officers who have met with protesters at the barricade outside police headquarters. Chief Vince Niski had not been seen, however, until Tuesday when he went out to the barricade for the first time.

In the video at the top of this page, the chief can be seen around minute 9:15 walking over to some of the protest organizers.

He later addressed the community in a five-minute news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"I want to start off the press conference by apologizing. Apologizing to the community for not addressing you sooner, for not taking a stronger stance. I stand in front of you as your chief of police to address my mistakes and express to you our department's commitment for united community," Niski said.

He went on to say the Colorado Springs Police Department was outraged over the death of Minnesota resident George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.

"We stand with you against injustice and against the acts that led to the death of Mr. Floyd. In my 31-year law enforcement career, I can tell you what I saw in the video was not only tragic, but it was wrong, unjustified, it was not in service to the people those officers swore to protect. I'm heartbroken for Mr. Floyd's family and want to extend my deepest condolences to his loved ones.

“... As a white male, I cannot fully understand your experiences as a person of color, nor the deep pain or distress that some feel during their interactions with law enforcement,” Niski said. “What I can assure you is, my officers' interactions with you is not based on color. It is not based on social economic status, it is not based on gender, it is not based on your religious beliefs. It is based on law.”

He pledged to deal "swiftly and appropriately" with any officer not upholding that standard.

During a Q and A following the news conference, Niski elaborated on why it took him so long to come forward outside of a couple of written statements. He hearkened back to the shooting of 19-year-old De'Von Bailey nearly one year earlier.

"The easiest way I can explain that is I refer back to the De'Von Bailey case. During the De'Von Bailey case, we as a department were being judged solely on video. That's what people across the Colorado Springs area and some people across the country were judging us on, is a video, a short clip that they saw. What I was hesitant to do at the time was judge another organization or their employees based solely on video.

"What I have come to -- the resolution in my own mind is that video is so egregious, I can't see where there would be another explanation, other than that officer did not use proper force, he did not do what we are trained here to do. Now I'm compelled to make a statement, because I see that that they are two different instances, two different cases and two different videos."

The chief said he stood by the officers who kneeled with protesters at City Hall Monday and commends them for building a relationship with protesters. But while he repeatedly expressed his own regret for not being visible earlier on, he said he did not intend to march with them, something many police chiefs across the country have done and local protesters have been calling for.

"It's not fear, I'm not afraid to walk in arms with people. I'm just not sure what the message is. I think our solidarity with our community and with our protesters is the fact that as a police department we are protecting their First Amendment rights. We are out there standing the line, holding the line to protect them from other members of the community, to protect them from ... being hit by cars.

"... It's not that I don't want to walk with them, it's not that I'm afraid to walk with them ... have other protests stopped after police chiefs have walked with the protesters? I haven't seen it. So I'm not sure, again, of the purpose."

But the chief said he was listening and taking in what the protesters were telling him.

"It is disheartening to me, today," he went on, "when I talked to a couple of the demonstrators outside, it's disheartening to know that they fear the police that serve them. That is very disheartening. That they are concerned when they're contacted by us during a traffic stop or any other time, it's disheartening -- we need to create a better community police department relationship so that fear is not there."