Colorado Springs police believe they caught 3 suspects tied to dozens of stolen vehicles

Colorado Springs police believe they caught three people behind more than 30 stolen vehicle cases.

Police announced the arrests of Kyle Miller and Thomas McDonnel on Thursday. The third suspect was picked up in a different state and is awaiting extradition. Investigators believe the trio is behind a large-scale motor vehicle theft ring, targetting mostly Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks.

Miller is facing 11 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft while McDonnel is facing 18. McDonnel is also facing charges of Second-Degree Burglary, four counts of Felony Theft, two counts of Felony Criminal Trespass, one count of Vehicular Eluding and one count of attempted Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. Both were in possession of stolen firearms when they were caught.

Details on how investigators linked the suspects to all the stolen cars or how they were arrested were not shared publicly right away. As more information becomes available on this case, this article will be updated.