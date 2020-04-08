Colorado Springs police believe speed is a likely factor in serious crash involving a motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Wednesday night in Colorado Springs following a crash downtown.

Early into the investigation, police believe speed played a role in the wreck. The call came in at about 6:26 at the intersection of Bijou and Wahsatch. The motorcyclist likely has several broken bones but is expected to live.

The driver of the vehicle the motorcyclist crashed into spoke to our 11 News crew on scene and didn't appear to have any serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for more than an hour as authorities investigated. If more information is released in this crash this article will be updated. It isn't clear what charges, outside of speeding, the motorcyclist could face.