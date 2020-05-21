Colorado Springs police at 'possible gravesite' in Palmer Park, unclear if it is human or animal

Homicide detectives were called to a Colorado Springs park Thursday night after the discovery of a "possible gravesite."

Police shared the information on Twitter just before 8 p.m.:

"Police out with possible gravesite within Palmer Park. Unknown if human or animal at this time. Homicide detectives responding."

The park is located just southwest of Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Boulevard and is northeast of downtown.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.