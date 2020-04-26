Colorado Springs photographer captures front line workers and moments from COVID-19 lock down

Allison Moix of Stellar Propeller Studio was hired to take photographs of the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. But like just about everything, the event was canceled because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

"That is when I realized my job actually depends pretty heavily on people gathering together," Moix added, with a laugh.

She's now taking that additional free time on her hands and putting it towards a passion project: her COVID-19 portraits and general photos.

Moix said she has found her passion again for photography, capturing images of medical staff, first responders, and foodservice industry workers. Those portraits provide a close, professional look at people working to keep our society moving, and our community healthy.

She also has captured stark moments that have become all too common. Things like empty grocery store shelves, playgrounds taped off with caution tape, and everyday people walking the streets with masks on.

No one is paying her to take these photos, but she told 11 News it was something she felt she needed to do. She said the project has touched her on a different level than anything else in her career.

"Never something this all-encompassing and meaningful honestly."

