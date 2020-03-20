Colorado Springs on 'Accident Alert' status Friday evening

Colorado Springs Police announced the city was under "Accident Alert" Friday evening.

The alert went into place at about 6:30 p.m. due to the condition of the roads.

Accident alert, or cold reporting, means if a driver is involved in a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the driver should exchange information with any other people involved, instead of calling police out to the scene.

During cold reporting, drivers have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department or State Patrol. The form is also available online by clicking here.