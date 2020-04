Matthews-Vu Medical Group in Colorado Springs says it is working to keep people from taking unnecessary trips to the emergency room to get tested for coronavirus. The medical group has four locations that are open for testing for any age. They will even come out to your car to test you.

Call (719) 632-4455 to make an appointment. Results are usually available in four to five days.

