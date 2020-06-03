Colorado Springs mayor imposing citywide curfew beginning Wednesday night

The mayor of Colorado Springs is imposing a citywide curfew effective at 10 p.m. Wednesday through early Monday morning.

Mayor John Suthers addressing media on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Mayor John Suthers signed the order Wednesday morning following four nights of increased tension between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd. The curfew will extend nightly from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Read the full article here.

Describing it as a tale of two protests, Suthers said while the daytime demonstrations have been peaceful and gone very well, when the sun goes down "the tenor and I think the composition of the demonstrators changes."

Suthers said the city had accrued tens of thousands in property damage over the previous four nights. The nighttime crowd has also been more aggressive towards officers, Suthers said.

"We've had rocks, bricks, bottles and firecrackers thrown at police officers, not only endangering them but those in the crowd.

Suthers stressed this was a handful of bad actors and thanked the "vast, vast majority" of protesters for remaining peaceful while expressing their First Amendment rights.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Niski had warned of the possibility of a curfew when addressing the media Tuesday afternoon.

"Not in an attempt to stop protests, but as a way to keep our community safe and ensure that the peaceful protesters' message is heard loud and clear and not drowned out by the few who only wish to cause disorder in our city.”

During the curfew, citizens are prohibited from being on any public street or public place, including driving, with the following exceptions:

- Those traveling directly to and from work

- Those traveling to and from the Colorado Springs Airport

- Those traveling to and from any federal installations within and outside the city

- Those fleeing dangerous circumstances

- Those getting medical care

- Those experiencing homelessness

- Law enforcement, fire department officials, paramedics or other medical personnel, Colorado National Guard

- Credentialed members of the news media

- Any person with permission authorized by city officials

The order says a public place is defined as "any place, whether on privately or publicly-owned property, accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, trails, vacant lots, right-of-ways, and supervised property. ... 'Public place' does not include the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport or any federal installations within the city of Colorado Springs."

